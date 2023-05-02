Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Watch: Sofia Vergara showcases luxurious VIA Riyadh in new promo video

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A new promotional video featuring Colombian actress Sofia Vergara promoting Saudi Arabia’s new luxury spot VIA Riyadh ahead of its opening this month has been released.

Vergara, who is known for her role in the American television series Modern Family and for being a judge on America’s Got Talent, takes viewers on a trip showing the various entertainment and luxurious spots located in VIA Riyadh.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The video that was shared by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) chairman Turki Al al-Shikh, features the five-star St Regis hotel, MWAZ shopping space, café ELLE, celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck’s Spago restaurant and luxury food market VIA MERCATO.

Al-Shikh had announced that visitors will be welcomed in VIA Riyadh starting May 11. The anticipated prestigious space will include overall 23 global brands, 17 high-end restaurants and seven different cinemas catering to the visitors’ tastes and preferences.

The new “it” destination will be inaugurated by Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah on May 18, al-Shikh also said.

Located near the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, VIA Riyadh was previously announced as one of the zones for the Riyadh Season 2022.

“VIA Riyadh is the place to be,” Vergara said in the promo video.

Read more:

Opening date announced for luxury shopping and entertainment district Via Riyadh

Riyadh Season’s most prestigious zone, VIA Riyadh, unveiled in private ceremony

Riyadh Season 2022 kicks off October 21 with 15 zones, World Cup fan festival

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size