Messi suspended by PSG after trip to Saudi Arabia: Report

Lionel Messi’s club team has suspended the Argentinian superstar for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, sports outlet ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Messi was previously named Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Ambassador and was in the Kingdom this week.

ESPN reported that Messi will not train or play with the first team and will not be paid during his suspension because of his travel.

Paris Saint-Germain’s coach reportedly told the team they could have Monday and Tuesday off if they won their league game on Sunday.

PSG lost, but Messi traveled to Saudi Arabia.

Arguably one of the best footballers to ever play the game, Messi won the World Cup with Argentina last year.

His contract is set to expire after this season, with PSG trying to lock down an extension for Messi.

Barcelona and Saudi team Al Hilal have been rumored to be looking to sign the superstar.

