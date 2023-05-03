Saudi Arabia looking to make Lionel Messi highest paid footballer ever: Telegraph
Speculation was renewed this week after the Argentinian was suspended without pay for two weeks for a trip to Saudi Arabia following PSG’s weekend loss.
Lionel Messi was again reported to be looking into a contract offer from a football club in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, just one day after his club suspended him for an unauthorized trip to Riyadh.
The British Telegraph reported that talks with the Argentinian star’s father were underway for one of the biggest contracts in the history of the game.
Messi is reportedly being offered upwards of $400 million annually after his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires next month.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed with Saudi club Al-Nassr last December, is reportedly on a contract that sees him earning $210 million annually. Ronaldo’s contract runs through 2025.
Messi has been linked to Saudi club Al Hilal several times over the last few months.
But speculation was renewed this week after Messi was suspended without pay for two weeks for his trip to Saudi Arabia following PSG’s weekend loss.
Messi was previously named Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Ambassador and was in the Kingdom this week as part of that contract.
