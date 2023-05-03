Saudi Arabia recommends vaccinations ahead of Hajj season

The Saudi health ministry issued a reminder to those planning to perform Hajj this year to take any necessary and required vaccinations.
The ministry said in a post on its Twitter account on Tuesday evening that appointments for the vaccinations should be booked via the “Sehhaty” application in order to ensure a safe and healthy Hajj season.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In April, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had said receiving the required vaccinations is essential to getting a permit for Hajj. It also added that permits for this year’s Hajj season will be issued starting 15 Shawwal, or on Friday May 5.
Some of the required vaccines it listed are: COVID-19, seasonal influenza and Meningococcal Meningitis. All should be taken at least 10 days before Hajj.
Some vaccines required for those coming from outside Saudi Arabia include the Yellow Fever and Poliovirus Vaccination.
Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, is expected to begin on June 26.
Late last year, Saudi Arabia unveiled the Nusuk, previously called Eatmarna, as the Kingdom’s new official platform to plan both Hajj and Umrah and organize the whole trip from submitting an application for an eVisa to booking accommodation and flights.
Read more:
Eid al-Adha 2023: Astronomers reveal expected holiday, Day of Arafat dates
Ramadan 2023: Saudi Arabia makes Umrah permits available via Nusuk app
Saudi Arabia to host pre-pandemic numbers for 2023 Hajj pilgrimage season
-
Saudi’s Ministry of Hajj offers services to 7 mln Umrah visitors in 2022Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah offered services to seven million Umrah visitors during 2022, including four million worshipers with Umrah ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi team saves life of Iranian medical mission head for Hajj after heart attackA Saudi medical team saved the life of the Iranian medical mission head for Hajj after he suffered a heart attack, the official Saudi Press Agency ... Gulf
-
Muslim pilgrims circle Kaaba in Mecca as Hajj concludesMuslim pilgrims in Saudi Arabia performed the Tawaf -- the Hajj ritual of walking in circles around the Kaaba -- on Sunday as the Hajj ended at ... Gulf