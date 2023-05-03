Theme
A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan, May 1, 2023. (Reuters
Saudi Cultural Attache building attacked in Sudan: Foreign Ministry

Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Attache office in Sudan was looted and attacked on Tuesday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said, as violence continues to ravage the African country.

An unknown group of armed men stole property from the office, disabling systems and servers, according to the statement from the foreign ministry.

Riyadh condemned the attack “in the strongest terms” and called for respecting diplomatic missions and holding the attackers responsible for their acts.

The statement also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s previous calls to halt the escalation of violence in Sudan between the warring sides and ensure protection for diplomats, residents and Sudanese civilians.

