American ship docks in Jeddah after evacuating citizens, foreigners from Sudan

An American military ship carrying 222 people evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Thursday, bringing the total number of ships that have docked in Jeddah as part of evacuation efforts to 15 since clashes erupted, Al Arabiya reported.



The ship that arrived on Thursday had departed from Port Sudan with 63 American citizens, 136 Sudanese and other foreigners on board.



Earlier this week, a Saudi-flagged ship also docked in Jeddah after evacuating Saudis and foreigners.



On Monday, an American ship evacuated 308 people from 16 nationalities from Sudan to Jeddah.



Deadly violence broke out on April 15 between Sudan’s army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who commands the regular army, and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).



At least 528 people have been killed and nearly 4,600 wounded, according to the latest health ministry figures, which are likely to be incomplete.

The fighting has spurred more than 100,000 people to flee Sudan into neighboring countries, while more than 330,000 others have been displaced inside the conflict-ravaged country, according to the UN.

