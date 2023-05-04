Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo’s hopes of winning title renewed after Al Ittihad’s loss

Theme
Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes of winning the Saudi league title with Al Nassr were given a shot in the arm on Wednesday when leaders Al Ittihad lost 2-1 to Al Taawoun.

Al Ittihad are still in the driver’s seat on 59 points, three ahead of Al Nassr, with five games left to play. Al Ittihad also have the upper hand in the head-to-head record between the sides this season.

Fahd al-Rashidi scored once in each half to give Al Taawoun a 2-0 lead before Abderrazak Hamdallah replied in the 76th minute.

Ronaldo, who has scored 12 league goals since joining Al Nassr in January, posted a photo on Twitter with Al Nassr’s motto “ANA AALAMY” in Arabic in the early hours on Thursday.

