Saudi minister of state attends King Charles III coronation on behalf of King Salman

Saudi Arabia sent a senior government official to the United Kingdom to represent King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the coronation of King Charles III.

The Kingdom was represented by Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, a minister of state and cabinet member. He was joined by Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Prince Turki attended a reception ceremony at the UK royal residence, the Buckingham Palace, and met with King Charles III where he extended well wishes and signaled the desire for continued ties.

“King Charles expressed his thanks and gratitude for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and for Prince Turki’s attendance of his coronation, which reflects the deeply rooted historic relations between the two kingdoms,” the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The UK and Saudi Arabia share historical ties.

King Charles visited the Kingdom in 2015 as part of a Middle East tour, where he met the Saudi King and exchanged cordial talks and reviewed bilateral relations.

Various reports at the time stated that King Charles spent at least six months learning Arabic. This was in part to be able to read and understand the Quran in its original language as he is known to share an interest in Islam.

The monarch also shares good ties with the rest of the Middle East.

King Charles III also has been reported to have an interest in the region, with strong friendships with numerous Gulf leaders.

Crowds have begun gathering in London ahead of the coronation. Charles, along with his wife Camilla, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

