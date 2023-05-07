New launch date for Axiom space mission featuring Saudi Arabia’s astronauts revealed

The Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2), whose crew features two Saudi astronauts including the Kingdom’s first Arab female in space, has announced a new launching date after being postponed.



The four-man crew mission, which includes Saudi Arabia’s Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali al-Qarni, is targeting May 21 as a new launch date after delays, NASA Space Operations announced on Saturday.

Launch Update: @NASA, @Axiom_Space, & @SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 5:37 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 21, for launch of Axiom Mission 2 to the @Space_Station. (1/2) — NASA Space Operations (@NASASpaceOps) May 5, 2023





“Launch Update: NASA, Axiom_Space, & SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 5:37 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 21, for launch of Axiom Mission 2 to the @Space_Station,” NASA said in a tweet.



The mission was supposed to take off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 8 before NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX announced last week that they were holding off on the launch and looking at a new timing.





The Kingdom announced that it is joining the mission in February in a move that comes in line with Saudi Vision 2030 as well as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to contribute to scientific research and space exploration.



