New launch date for Axiom space mission featuring Saudi Arabia’s astronauts revealed
The Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2), whose crew features two Saudi astronauts including the Kingdom’s first Arab female in space, has announced a new launching date after being postponed.
The four-man crew mission, which includes Saudi Arabia’s Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali al-Qarni, is targeting May 21 as a new launch date after delays, NASA Space Operations announced on Saturday.
Launch Update: @NASA, @Axiom_Space, & @SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 5:37 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 21, for launch of Axiom Mission 2 to the @Space_Station. (1/2)— NASA Space Operations (@NASASpaceOps) May 5, 2023
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Launch Update: NASA, Axiom_Space, & SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 5:37 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 21, for launch of Axiom Mission 2 to the @Space_Station,” NASA said in a tweet.
The mission was supposed to take off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 8 before NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX announced last week that they were holding off on the launch and looking at a new timing.
Go #Ax2! https://t.co/potoYUYdqo pic.twitter.com/OQ9JUxikcM— Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) May 5, 2023
The Kingdom announced that it is joining the mission in February in a move that comes in line with Saudi Vision 2030 as well as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to contribute to scientific research and space exploration.
Read more:
Saudi-crewed Axiom space mission delayed: ISS
Saudi Space Commission unveils logo of Kingdom's mission to ISS
Saudi Crown Prince meets with Kingdom’s Axiom Mission 2 crew ahead of launch
-
Saudi astronauts to research cancer, cloud seeding, microgravity in spaceSaudi Arabia’s first-ever astronauts to head to the International Space Station– including the first Arab female in space – will conduct 20 ... Saudi Arabia
-
New Saudi space program will see female astronaut in orbit by 2023: ReportSaudi Arabia has launched a new astronaut program, with its first journey that will carry a female Saudi astronaut set for 2023, the official Saudi ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia to send first female astronaut to the International Space StationSaudi Arabia will send its first two astronauts, including its first female astronaut, to the International Space Station (ISS) during the second ... Saudi Arabia