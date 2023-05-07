Theme
Rayyanah Barnawi (L) and Ali al-Qarni (L), will be part of the four-person Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) space crew aiming to blast off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Twitter)

Vision 2030

New launch date for Axiom space mission featuring Saudi Arabia’s astronauts revealed

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
The Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2), whose crew features two Saudi astronauts including the Kingdom’s first Arab female in space, has announced a new launching date after being postponed.

The four-man crew mission, which includes Saudi Arabia’s Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali al-Qarni, is targeting May 21 as a new launch date after delays, NASA Space Operations announced on Saturday.



“Launch Update: NASA, Axiom_Space, & SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 5:37 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 21, for launch of Axiom Mission 2 to the @Space_Station,” NASA said in a tweet.

The mission was supposed to take off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 8 before NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX announced last week that they were holding off on the launch and looking at a new timing.


The Kingdom announced that it is joining the mission in February in a move that comes in line with Saudi Vision 2030 as well as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to contribute to scientific research and space exploration.

