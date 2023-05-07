Saudi Arabia to allocate $100 million in aid to Sudan

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) to provide $100 million worth of humanitarian aid to Sudan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

King Salman and the Crown Prince also called for a public donations campaign through the “Sahem” platform to “mitigate the effects of the conditions that the Sudanese people are currently going through,” SPA said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSRelief, said the aid is a manifestation of King Salman and the Crown Prince’s concern for the Sudanese people and their determination to help mitigate the effects of the current crisis in the country.

The fighting that erupted in Sudan on April 15 between army and paramilitary forces has resulted in the deaths of at least 700 people, mostly civilians. Thousands have also been injured, and the conflict has forced a mass exodus of Sudanese and foreign nationals.

Read more:

UN’s top humanitarian official Martin Griffiths in Jeddah for Sudan talks

Sudan conflict: Fighting heard in Khartoum amid talks to end violence