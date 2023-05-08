Saudi Arabia evacuates over 1,100 people from Sudan as conflict continues

Saudi Arabia has evacuated 31 of its citizens and 1,143 foreign nationals from Sudan to Jeddah as fighting continues between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary forces, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

A total of 453 Yemeni and Sudanese nationals were evacuated through HMS “Abha” and HMS “Riyadh,” while three Royal Saudi Air Force aircrafts transported the Saudi citizens, and 690 nationals of Sudan, Lebanon, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Russia, and the US.

“The Kingdom worked to provide all the necessary needs of foreign nationals in preparation for facilitating their departures to their countries, bringing the total number of evacuees from Sudan since the beginning of the process to approximately 8498 persons, including 278 Saudi citizens and 8220 individuals belonging to 110 nationalities,” SPA reported.

The Kingdom was quick to launch evacuation missions from Sudan to help get as many people to safety as it could.

The Saudi government has been also instrumental in organizing talks between the opposing parties.

