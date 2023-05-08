Saudi Foreign Minister receives call from EU’s Borrell on developments in Sudan talks
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Monday from Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, during which they discussed the situation in Sudan, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
During the call, the officials touched on the latest developments in the Saudi-US initiative to host representatives of the two parties in the city of Jeddah, which aims to pave the way for dialogue and reduce the level of tension.
The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the regional and international arenas and the most prominent topics of common interest.
On Sunday, Prince Faisal had written on his official Twitter page that the Kingdom “will stand by Sudan and support efforts to bring safety and stability to the country as it goes through an ‘unprecedented crisis.’”
Saudi Arabia facilitated pre-negotiation talks between representatives from Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forced (RSF) in Jeddah on May 6, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.
The Kingdom and the US “urged both parties to engage in the talks seriously to advance the following objectives: achieving an effective short-term ceasefire, facilitating the delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance and restoration of essential services, and scheduling subsequent expanded negotiations to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities,” the ministry said in the statement.
