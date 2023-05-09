Saudi Arabia preparing to operate relief air bridge to crisis-hit Sudan

Saudi Arabia will begin operating an air bridge to crisis-hit Sudan with two planes carrying aid and medical equipment set to leave the Kingdom Tuesday afternoon.



The first plane carrying medical equipment and shelter tents for those internally displaced was scheduled to leave Saudi Arabia at 1 p.m. local time, according to Saudi Arabia’s al-Ekhbariya state television.



Another plane will leave the Kingdom at 2 p.m., al-Ekhbariya added.



The air bridge is operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).



Last month, clashes erupted due to a power struggle between Sudan’s army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who commands the regular army, and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).



The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that the fighting has internally displaced 700,000 people.



KSrelief efforts came under the directives of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who directed the organization on Sunday to provide $100 million worth of humanitarian aid to Sudan as well as to organize a donations campaign through “Sahem” platform.



The campaign has so far gathered close to $280,000, the platform’s website shows.



