Prince Faisal and President Tebboune discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in various fields. (Twitter/KSAMOFA)
Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat meets Algeria’s president, FM in Algiers

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Algiers on Tuesday and met with Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf.

According to the Saudi foreign ministry’s Twitter account, Prince Faisal and President Tebboune discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in various fields.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and the efforts being made in this regard, the ministry added.

Earlier in the day, Prince Faisal met with Foreign Minister Attaf, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

