Saudi man executed in Eastern Province for attacking police station

A Saudi national in the Eastern Province has been executed for attacking a police station, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

Anwar bin Jaafar bin Mahdi al-Alawi received the death penalty for opening fire at a police station, aiding and harboring a man wanted on security charges and possessing weapons and ammunition.

Advertisement

Al-Alawi was found guilty by a criminal court and a royal order was issued to carry out the death sentence.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



He was executed on Tuesday.



The Ministry of the Interior warned in a statement that anyone who carries out such criminal terrorist acts will meet the same fate, SPA added.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat meets Algeria’s president, FM in Algiers

Iran says reopening of diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia in ‘final stage’

Saudi Crown Prince discusses regional developments with White House adviser Sullivan