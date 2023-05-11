Iran minister visits Saudi Arabia in first official visit since China-brokered deal

Iran’s finance minister arrived in Jeddah on Thursday, Iranian state media reported, marking the first visit by an Iranian official to Saudi Arabia since Riyadh and Tehran agreed to resume diplomatic relations.

According to the semi-official ISNA news agency, Ehsan Khandouzi arrived in Jeddah leading an economic delegation. During his visit, he is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Saudi officials and speak at the meetings of the Islamic Development Bank, ISNA said.

Khandouzi is the first Iranian government official to visit Saudi Arabia since the two countries agreed to restore diplomatic relations in a China-brokered agreement in March.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016 following an attack by pro-regime protesters on Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Saudi Arabia has introduced its new envoy to Tehran, and that Iran will “soon” introduce its new envoy to Riyadh, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.

