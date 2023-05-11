Saudi Arabia seizes over 8 million amphetamine pills hidden in coffee creamers

Saudi authorities seized 8,280,078 amphetamine pills hidden in a shipment of coffee creamers and arrested five people involved in the crime, the official spokesman for the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, Major Marwan al-Hazmi, said in a statement on Thursday.

Three Syrian residents, one with an expired visitor’s visa, and two Pakistani residents were arrested in Riyadh, according to the spokesman.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Preliminary legal action was taken against them, and were referred to the Public Prosecution.



8,280,078 amphetamine pills hidden in a shipment of coffee creamers. (SPA) 8,280,078 amphetamine pills hidden in a shipment of coffee creamers. (SPA)

This comes a day after authorities in Jeddah sentenced 17 Saudi nationals and one Syrian resident to a total of 80 years in prison after they were convicted of using and possessing different types of drugs, according to local media reports.

The group was convicted for possession and use of cocaine, hash, and crystal meth, local media reported on Wednesday.

The General Directorate for Narcotics Control urged all citizens and residents to report any activity related to drug smuggling or promotion by contacting the relevant authorities. All information given will be treated strictly confidential, the spokesman said.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia sentences 18 people to 80 years in prison for drug use, possession

Saudi authorities seize 5.2 mln amphetamine pills and 10kg of meth in drugs busts

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle Captagon pills through land port