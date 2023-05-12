Saudi Arabia concludes Sudan humanitarian evacuation of citizens, foreigners

Saudi Arabia has concluded the humanitarian evacuation of its citizens and other foreigners from conflict-ridden Sudan, Al Arabiya reported on Friday.



The total number of civilians evacuated by Saudi-flagged ships and the Royal Saudi Air Force is 8,455, including 404 Saudis, and others from 110 nationalities.



The Kingdom also aided several countries in evacuating 11,184 people from Sudan.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The Saudi foreign ministry thanked “brothers in Sudan” for cooperating to facilitate the evacuation operations.

Fighting that erupted on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF, has killed more than 750 people.

Advertisement

The violence has also prompted hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes, with the number of people internally displaced within Sudan more than doubling in a week to more than 700,000, the UN’s migration agency said.

On Thursday, US-Saudi mediated talks between Sudan’s army and the RSF in Jeddah made a slight breakthrough after signing an agreement that commits to protecting Sudanese civilians.

The Jeddah Talks will continue with an aim to achieve a ceasefire for around 10 days to facilitate concrete steps, such as the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and withdrawal of forces from hospitals.

The talks will also discuss arrangements for further discussions to reach a permanent end to hostilities eventually.



Read more:

US stands with Sudanese people, ‘cautiously optimistic’: State Department official

Saudi Arabia extends residency duration for Sudanese on Umrah visas

Saudi Arabia operates relief air bridge to crisis-hit Sudan