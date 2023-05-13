Saudi Arabia’s FM discusses bilateral ties with Iranian counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed bilateral ties with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during a phone call on Saturday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

They also discussed the next measures pertaining to the China-brokered deal that restored diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and Iran, the report added.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016 following an attack by pro-regime protesters on Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

The decision to re-establish ties came after talks that took place between March 6 and March 10 in Beijing which saw the signing of a trilateral agreement between China, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Earlier in May, Iran’s foreign ministry said the reopening process of the diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia is in its final stage.

On Thursday, Iran’s finance minister visited Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah marking the first visit by an Iranian official to Saudi Arabia since Riyadh and Tehran agreed to resume diplomatic relations.



