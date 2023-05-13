Theme
A military helicopter, carrying a huge national flag, flies over Riyadh during celebrations marking Saudi Arabi's 90th National Day on September 23, 2020. (AFP)
The flag of Saudi Arabia. (File photo: AFP)

Saudi man executed in Eastern Province for murdering ex-wife

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
A Saudi national in the Eastern Province has been executed for killing his ex-wife, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

Ali bin Ahmad bin Ali al-Muallam received the death penalty for stabbing his ex-wife, also a Saudi national, to death in her apartment, the report said.

Al-Muallam was found guilty by a court and a royal order was issued to carry out the death sentence.

He was executed on Saturday in Qatif in the Eastern Province.

