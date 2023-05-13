Saudi man executed in Eastern Province for murdering ex-wife

A Saudi national in the Eastern Province has been executed for killing his ex-wife, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.



Ali bin Ahmad bin Ali al-Muallam received the death penalty for stabbing his ex-wife, also a Saudi national, to death in her apartment, the report said.

Al-Muallam was found guilty by a court and a royal order was issued to carry out the death sentence.



He was executed on Saturday in Qatif in the Eastern Province.



