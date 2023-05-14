Crown Prince announces Riyadh neighborhood named after Saudi King Salman
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Sunday that the al-Waha and Salah al-Din neighborhoods in Riyadh will be merged and developed under the name of King Salman neighborhood, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The al-Waha and Salah al-Din neighborhoods will become known as the King Salman neighborhood under the new naming that will also aim to boost the quality of services provided and offer more entertainment activities in the area.
The move also aims to create an urban and architectural identity for the public facilities in the neighborhood based on the Salmani architecture, SPA said. It also pays homage to King Salman’s vision and contributions to the Saudi capital.
The King Salman neighborhood, spanning an area of 6.6 square kilometers, is located near the King Salman Park, which is being built across more than 16 square kilometers. The development of the neighborhood is in line with the Crown Prince’s Vision 2030.
The park is set to become one of the world’s largest urban parks, with the aim of improving the quality of life in the city through a variety of services and boosting Riyadh’s global ranking.
