Father receives graduation certificate for Saudi student killed in US stabbing

The father of Al-Walid al-Gharibi, a Saudi student studying in the US who was tragically stabbed to death earlier this year, has received his late son’s graduation certificate from the University of Philadelphia on his behalf.

Al-Gharibi, who was 25 years old and studying computer science at Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia, was fatally stabbed in his apartment building in January.

The suspect, 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers, fled the scene after stealing the victim’s mobile phone and other valuables. At the time, officials confirmed that Rodgers had been charged with premeditated murder, theft, and other crimes.

Al-Gharibi was due to graduate in just two months and return to Saudi Arabia before he was killed. According to the owner of his residential building, Al-Gharibi was known for being a “kind and wonderful person.”

