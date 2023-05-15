Residents without permits banned from entering Mecca ahead of Hajj

Residents of Saudi Arabia who do not have entry permits will be banned from entering Mecca by security control points starting from May 15, the General Directorate of Public Security announced.
This comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to organize Hajj effectively, which requires all residents who wish to enter the holy sites to obtain a permit from the competent authorities, according to the Public Security.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Authorities have been instructed to only allow entry to those who work in the holy sites and have entry permits, those who have a resident’s identity card issued by Mecca, and those who have an Umrah permit or a pilgrimage permit.
The General Directorate of Passports has also started receiving applications for electronic entry permits to Mecca for domestic resident workers and non-Saudi family members, workers residing in establishments based in Mecca, seasonal work visa holders and contractors with those establishments are registered in “Ajeer” system, for the upcoming Hajj season, according to SPA.
Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, is expected to begin on June 26.
The date is subject to change pending an official announcement by Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee in the days leading up to the Hajj.
Read more:
Summer 2023: Saudi Arabia leads MENA region in international tourism
Saudi Arabia recommends vaccinations ahead of Hajj season
Eid al-Adha 2023: Astronomers reveal expected holiday, Day of Arafat dates
-
Saudi Arabia recommends vaccinations ahead of Hajj seasonThe Saudi health ministry issued a reminder to those planning to perform Hajj this year to take any necessary and required vaccinations.The ministry ... Saudi Arabia
-
Technology, digital procedures at heart of Saudi Hajj Expo 2023The importance of technology and electronic procedures in facilitating the experience for pilgrims and providing services has been at the forefront ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia to host pre-pandemic numbers for 2023 Hajj pilgrimage seasonSaudi Arabia will remove COVID-19 restrictions for the 2023 Hajj season and host pre-pandemic numbers of pilgrims, the Kingdom's ministry of Hajj and ... Saudi Arabia