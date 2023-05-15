Residents without permits banned from entering Mecca ahead of Hajj

Residents of Saudi Arabia who do not have entry permits will be banned from entering Mecca by security control points starting from May 15, the General Directorate of Public Security announced.

This comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to organize Hajj effectively, which requires all residents who wish to enter the holy sites to obtain a permit from the competent authorities, according to the Public Security.

Authorities have been instructed to only allow entry to those who work in the holy sites and have entry permits, those who have a resident’s identity card issued by Mecca, and those who have an Umrah permit or a pilgrimage permit.

The General Directorate of Passports has also started receiving applications for electronic entry permits to Mecca for domestic resident workers and non-Saudi family members, workers residing in establishments based in Mecca, seasonal work visa holders and contractors with those establishments are registered in “Ajeer” system, for the upcoming Hajj season, according to SPA.

Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, is expected to begin on June 26.

The date is subject to change pending an official announcement by Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee in the days leading up to the Hajj.

