Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This picture taken on January 11, 2020, shows a general view of Riyadh. (AFP)
This picture taken on January 11, 2020, shows a general view of Riyadh. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia’s inflation in April unchanged at 2.7 pct

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate was at 2.7 percent in April, unchanged from the previous month, driven mostly by housing rental costs, government data released on Monday showed.

Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels rose by 8.1 percent from a year earlier, while the food and beverage sector - the leading driver for inflation during much of 2022 - rose by 1.0 percent the data from the General Authority for Statistics showed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Overall rents for housing grew 9.6 percent in April 2023. Apartment rents gained 22.2 percent following a similar rise in March.

Within the food sector, milk, milk products and eggs rose by almost 11 percent.

Consumer prices were up 0.4 percent in April from March, the statistics authority said.

The inflation outlook for the Gulf countries is muted compared to that expected in many major economies, a Reuters poll found.

For the full year, it forecasts the region’s inflation would be between 2.1 percent and 3.3 percent and decrease further in 2024.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate drops significantly as more women join workforce

Gulf to see slower pace of growth in 2023 on lower oil revenues

Saudi Arabia budget slips into deficit as spending accelerates

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size