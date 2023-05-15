Saudi Arabia’s inflation in April unchanged at 2.7 pct

Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate was at 2.7 percent in April, unchanged from the previous month, driven mostly by housing rental costs, government data released on Monday showed.
Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels rose by 8.1 percent from a year earlier, while the food and beverage sector - the leading driver for inflation during much of 2022 - rose by 1.0 percent the data from the General Authority for Statistics showed.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Overall rents for housing grew 9.6 percent in April 2023. Apartment rents gained 22.2 percent following a similar rise in March.
Within the food sector, milk, milk products and eggs rose by almost 11 percent.
Consumer prices were up 0.4 percent in April from March, the statistics authority said.
The inflation outlook for the Gulf countries is muted compared to that expected in many major economies, a Reuters poll found.
For the full year, it forecasts the region’s inflation would be between 2.1 percent and 3.3 percent and decrease further in 2024.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate drops significantly as more women join workforce
Gulf to see slower pace of growth in 2023 on lower oil revenues
Saudi Arabia budget slips into deficit as spending accelerates
-
Inflation is an opportunity to recalibrate Gulf public sector salariesThe generous nature of public sector salaries in the Gulf contributes to the chronic weakness of the private sector, and its perpetual dependence on ... Opinion
-
High oil prices to power Gulf economies amid inflation risksThe Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) economic growth will accelerate this year to a pace not seen in a decade, according to a Reuters poll of ... Gulf
-
Gulf countries are avoiding consumer price inflation successfullyThe ghost of inflation has reappeared in western economies, with consumer prices in the US rising 8 percent annually. Despite having their currencies ... Opinion