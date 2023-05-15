Saudi and German foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations, cooperation in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Jeddah on Monday, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

During their meeting, the top diplomats discussed bilateral relations and explored avenues to enhance them, the ministry said in a tweet. They also discussed ways to increase bilateral coordination on regional and international issues, the ministry added.

Baerbock also thanked Saudi Arabia for its efforts in evacuating German nationals from Sudan, according to the ministry.

Saudi Arabia evacuated thousands of foreign nationals from Sudan after fighting erupted in the country on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The conflict has claimed the lives of hundreds and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.

