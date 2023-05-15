Saudi finance minister opens meeting attended by Syria ahead of Arab League summit

The successive global economic and developmental crises have underscored the significance of maintaining economic integration among Arab countries, Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Monday, during a meeting attended by Syria ahead of this week’s Arab League summit.



The global challenges, al-Jadaan added, also stress on the need to develop sustainable financial models in the region that can contribute to enhancing flexibility to face these challenges and risks.



Al-Jadaan was speaking at the opening meeting of the Economic and Social council at ministerial level ahead of the Arab League summit in Jeddah.



Saudi Arabia will host the 32nd Arab League summit on May 19 where leaders will meet after recent rapprochement with Syria after years of isolation over its crackdown on protests that spiraled into a war.

Saudi King Salman last week sent an invitation to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to attend the summit and Syria’s representative was present at Monday’s meeting and the country was welcomed by al-Jadaan in his opening statement.



“We welcome Syria’s return to the Arab League, and I look forward to working with everyone in order to achieve our aims,” the minister said.



In his speech, al-Jadaan also underscored the Kingdom’s efforts in helping secure the right circumstances to achieve economic stability and development in the region while highlighting the different initiatives it has launched be it related to food security or climate-action.



