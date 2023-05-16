Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Passengers fleeing war-torn Sudan arrive at Qastal Lan Port crossing between Egypt and Sudan on May 13, 2023. Air strikes pummelled Khartoum, with representatives of Sudan's warring factions meeting in Saudi Arabia for talks to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe as the fighting entered a fifth week. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
Passengers fleeing war-torn Sudan arrive at Qastal Lan Port crossing between Egypt and Sudan on May 13, 2023. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia condemns attacks involving Kuwaiti, Jordanian embassies in Sudan

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it is monitoring the incidents involving the embassies of Kuwait and Jordan in Sudan, rejecting any form of attacks on diplomatic missions in the country.

Kuwait’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the residence of the head of the military office in its embassy in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum was stormed and vandalized. Jordan also said that its embassy in Khartoum was stormed and vandalized earlier on Monday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement that it regrets the attacks and called on all parties in Sudan to resort to calm, adhere to the outcomes of the Jeddah talks and engage in political processes that can help reach a fair and comprehensive solution to the crisis.

Fighting in Sudan erupted on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

On Thursday, US-Saudi mediated talks between Sudan’s army and the RSF in Jeddah achieved a minor breakthrough with the signing of an agreement that commits to protecting Sudanese civilians.

The ongoing Jeddah talks aim to secure a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately 10 days to facilitate crucial measures, such as the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and the withdrawal of forces from hospitals.

The talks will also discuss arrangements for further discussions to reach a permanent end to hostilities.

Read more:

Kuwaiti embassy staff residence stormed, vandalized in Sudan’s Khartoum: Ministry

Sudan’s capital rocked by airstrikes, artillery fire

Sudan’s conflict enters second month with no end in sight

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size