Saudi Arabia condemns attacks involving Kuwaiti, Jordanian embassies in Sudan
Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it is monitoring the incidents involving the embassies of Kuwait and Jordan in Sudan, rejecting any form of attacks on diplomatic missions in the country.
Kuwait’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the residence of the head of the military office in its embassy in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum was stormed and vandalized. Jordan also said that its embassy in Khartoum was stormed and vandalized earlier on Monday.
The Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement that it regrets the attacks and called on all parties in Sudan to resort to calm, adhere to the outcomes of the Jeddah talks and engage in political processes that can help reach a fair and comprehensive solution to the crisis.
Fighting in Sudan erupted on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
On Thursday, US-Saudi mediated talks between Sudan’s army and the RSF in Jeddah achieved a minor breakthrough with the signing of an agreement that commits to protecting Sudanese civilians.
The ongoing Jeddah talks aim to secure a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately 10 days to facilitate crucial measures, such as the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and the withdrawal of forces from hospitals.
The talks will also discuss arrangements for further discussions to reach a permanent end to hostilities.
