Saudi Arabia Flag
The flag of Saudi Arabia. (File photo)

Saudi Arabia sells $6 bln in two-tranche Islamic bonds: Document

Reuters
Saudi Arabia raised $6 billion on Monday from the sale of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, selling $3 billion each in two tranches of six years and 10-years, a document from a lead manager showed.

The world’s top oil exporter sold the six-year tranche at 80 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries (UST) and the 10-year notes at 100 bps over UST, the document showed.

