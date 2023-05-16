Saudi Arabia sells $6 bln in two-tranche Islamic bonds: Document
Saudi Arabia raised $6 billion on Monday from the sale of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, selling $3 billion each in two tranches of six years and 10-years, a document from a lead manager showed.
The world’s top oil exporter sold the six-year tranche at 80 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries (UST) and the 10-year notes at 100 bps over UST, the document showed.
