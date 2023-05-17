Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Al Nassr’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to a missed chance during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final football match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on January 26, 2023. (AFP)
Al Nassr’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. (File photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo helps revive Al-Nassr hopes in Saudi title race

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Cristiano Ronaldo revived Al-Nassr's slim hopes of winning the Saudi Pro League title in his first season at the club after scoring a penalty to help them to a 2-0 victory over Al-Ta'ee on Tuesday.

With league leaders Al-Ittihad throwing away a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 with Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr drew to within three points of the top spot with three games remaining in the season.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Ittihad, however, still have the advantage in their head-to-head with Al-Nassr, the first tiebreaker if teams finish level on points.

At Al-Ta'ee Stadium in Ha'il, Ronaldo gave Al-Nassr the lead from the penalty spot just after halftime and Brazilian Talisca settled the game with another goal ten minutes from final whistle.

Ronaldo was also present, in spirit at least, at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh as Al-Hilal scored controversial goals at the end of each half to battle back and hold Al-Ittihad to a draw.

Al-Ittihad took the lead through Igor Coronado and Ahmed Bamsoud in the first half an hour but Musab Aljuwayr cut the deficit four minutes before the break.

The teenager's cross appeared to have been kept in play by Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe and the game continued for more than a minute before VAR confirmed that the ball had in fact crossed the goal line.

It was a deja vu in stoppage time at the end of the match when Al-Hilal forward Michael's shot appeared to have been cleared by defender Ahmed Hegazy only for VAR to again confirm that the goal-line had been breached.

Read more:

Ronaldo is world’s highest paid athlete since joining Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr: Forbes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size