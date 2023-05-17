Major AI conference to be held in Saudi capital Riyadh

A major artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics event will be held in the Saudi capital on Thursday.

Experience Analytics, hosted by Deloitte, will take place at The Arena in Riyadh with talks starting at 10am and ending at 6pm.

More than 450 guests are expected to attend including senior executives and experts in data, analytics, and AI.

Topics that will be explored include generative AI and machine learning with a specific focus on regional issues.

The agenda will focus on the impact of data, AI, and analytics on businesses, society, and individuals through more than 30 sessions of ‘Ted-X style talks,’ panel discussions, live demonstrations, and interactive lab activities.

“Experience Analytics is the ideal forum to engage in discussions and the exchange of ideas on the best means to leverage emerging technologies that are truly shaping our present and future,” said Mutasem Dajani, Deloitte Middle East CEO in a statement.

“Leaders and experts across the public and private sectors will get together in Riyadh, which is the ideal place to host this forum, as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is experiencing today an unrivaled rate of development, and the resulting socioeconomic transformation will be surely accelerated by these emerging technologies,” he added.

