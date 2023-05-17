Saudi Arabia, Algeria sign deal to establish Supreme Coordination Council

Saudi Arabia and Algeria have signed an agreement to establish a Saudi-Algerian Supreme Coordination Council to expand bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, in Jeddah where the latter is present to attend the Arab League summit on Friday.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed brotherly ties and means to strengthen them as well as regional and international developments.

Also on the sidelines of the Arab League summit, Prince Faisal met with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush on Wednesday to discuss means of cooperation, SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia will host the 32nd Arab League summit on May 19 where leaders will meet after recent rapprochement with Syria after years of isolation over its crackdown on protests that spiraled into a war.



