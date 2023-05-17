Saudi doctor saves unconscious man on board an Air Canada flight

A Saudi doctor has been hailed a hero after she rushed to save a man who fell unconscious on board an Air Canada flight.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, Dr. Awrad Mohammed Nasrallah said she immediately volunteered to help after crew members urged any medical professionals on board to come forward.

The man experienced an extreme drop in his blood pressure, which caused him to faint, she said.

The doctor was able to provide him with the necessary treatment and he slowly began to gain consciousness.

“The crew was grateful, and they welcomed my help. At the end of the flight, the patient and crew members all thanked me, and I received a thank you later from Air Canada,” she said.

The incident was not a first for Nasrallah, who had helped save a young man’s life on board a flight on a German airline months earlier.

At the time, a 19-year-old boy with a disability had stopped breathing on board the flight and Nasrallah performed first aid on him before ensuring he was supplied with oxygen.

“It was a beautiful moment to see his father happy that his son was alive,” she said.

