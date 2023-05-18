New AI institute launched in Saudi Arabia

A new institute has been set up intending to innovate the use of artificial intelligence in the Middle East.

Deloitte’s AI Institute was officially launched at the Experience Analytics conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday.

Bringing the Deloitte AI Institute to the Middle East is testament to our commitment to the region, harnessing the power of AI to drive insights, value, productivity and efficiency,” said Costi Perricos, Deloitte Global AI and Data Leader.

The institute is set to create business solutions that use generative AI and machine learning, similar to the technology used in the ChatGPT language tool.

It will focus on unique propositions for the Saudi and wider Middle East markets.

The AI Institute will also nurture talent and create opportunities for Saudi youth interested in pursuing careers in the field of artificial intelligence.

Deloitte plans to collaborate with major universities in the Kingdom in order to provide a platform for students to gain skills in the industry.

“The Deloitte AI Institute is a significant milestone in our journey to drive the progress of businesses and public sector organizations in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East through emerging technology applications,” added Yousef Barkawie, Deloitte Middle East AI & Data Leader.

“We understand that the needs of the market are unique, and the AI Institute will be instrumental to deliver thought leadership and applied solutions that address these specific requirements.”

“It will play a crucial role in advancing AI capabilities and fostering a culture of innovation in the region, and elevate the stature of the Middle East as an innovation hub.”

