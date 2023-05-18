Saudi authorities arrest 11 in possession of 55 kilos of cocaine in latest drug bust

Saudi authorities have arrested 11 people who were in possession of a total of 55.2 kilograms of cocaine, in the latest massive drug bust as the Kingdom continues to crack down on the smuggling, promotion and use of narcotics, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The group had tried to hide the cocaine in several residences in Jeddah to avoid police attention, but security surveillance uncovered their crime, Major Marwan al-Hazmi, the Official Spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), said.

Those arrested include two individuals who violated the border security system, four residents, and five Nigerian expatriates who had visitor visas, according to SPA.



The detainees were referred to the Public Prosecution for further action.

Saudi Arabia has strict laws against the import, manufacture, possession, and use of drugs. The Kingdom’s Narcotics Control Law differentiates between narcotics smugglers, dealers, and users when it comes to the punishment.

The severest punishment – set for those who are involved in smuggling narcotics and bringing them into the country – is the death penalty.

Punishments for dealers and users include prison sentences, hefty fines, and deportation.

Security agencies have urged the public to report any information related to drug smuggling or promotion by contacting the emergency helpline number (911) in Mecca, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and (999) in other regions of the Kingdom, Major al-Hazmi said.

Additionally, individuals can contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at (995) or email ([email protected]), he said.

All reports made will be confidential, he added.

