Arab leaders and officials arrive in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah for Arab League summit

Arab leaders and officials, including Jordan’s King Abdullah II and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Friday to attend the 32nd Arab League summit.



Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Prince Rachid of Morocco, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa’ al-Sudani and Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane also arrived in the Kingdom on Friday.







Saudi Prince Badr bin Sultan, deputy governor of Mecca, and other officials welcomed them upon their arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

