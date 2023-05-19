Theme
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to present presidential prizes for young culture professionals and writing and art for children and young people, at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 22, 2023. (Sputnik via AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP)

Putin tells Arab Summit Russia is willing to help resolve conflicts in the region

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has confirmed in a letter to the Arab League summit convening in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah that Russia is “willing to participate in resolving conflicts in the region,” Al Arabiya reported on Friday.

“We will continue to offer any help possible to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Putin said, adding that Russia intends to expand multifaceted cooperation with Arab countries.

“We are keen on supporting efforts to resolve conflicts in Sudan, Libya and Yemen,” Putin reportedly said.

