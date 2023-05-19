Saudi club Al Hilal raises Messi offer to over $500 million: Reports

Saudi football club Al Hilal raised their salary offer to Argentinian superstar player Lionel Messi to more than $500 million a year, according to multiple media reports.

Several news reports have alleged that the club is vying to have the internationally-renowned athlete join the team.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The footballer is nearing the end of a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain and an extension on the deal has yet to be made, the reports said.

Messi’s possible move to the Saudi club has made global headlines which were reinforced after the player made a publicized visit to the Kingdom as part of his role as the country’s tourism ambassador earlier this month.

Pictures shared by the Saudi Tourism Minister showed the footballer and his family visiting several tourist destinations in Saudi Arabia.

Paris Saint-Germain suspended Messi, saying he was not allowed to travel under the terms of his contract.

Meanwhile, Messi’s father has denied allegations that a deal was struck with Al Hilal, saying that no decision would be made until the end of the current season.

Saudi Arabia’s football scene has also been at the forefront of many news stories recently, following the national’s team qualification for the FIFA World Cup late last year and Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to join the Al Nassr football club.

Read more:

Barcelona wins Spanish league title for first time without Messi since 2019

Argentina coach unconcerned about Messi’s move to Saudi club Al Hilal

Football star Lionel Messi’s move to Saudi Arabia a ‘done deal,’ source says