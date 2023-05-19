Ukraine’s Zelenskyy en route to Jeddah for Arab League summit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah soon to attend the 32nd Arab League summit, sources told Al Arabiya on Friday.

Zelenskyy is en route to the Kingdom on board a French government jet, Al Arabiya reported, adding that the president’s participation in the summit as a guest of honor is “an extension of the Saudi Arabia’s efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.”



