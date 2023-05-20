Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Arab leaders on sidelines of Arab Summit

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Arab leaders on Friday on the sidelines of the Arab League summit that convened in Jeddah, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Advertisement

The Crown Prince met separately with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mahmud, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Tunisian President Kais Saeid.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The discussions addressed bilateral ties and other issues including joint Arab action.







The Arab League held its 32nd summit on Friday in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah. It concluded with adopting the Jeddah Declaration, reaffirming the need for unity to achieve security and stability.



Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in Jeddah

Syria’s Assad hails Arab Summit as ‘historic opportunity’ to address region’s crises

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets Syria’s al-Assad in Jeddah