Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The Crown Prince meets with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Jeddah. (SPA)
The Crown Prince meets with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Jeddah. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Arab leaders on sidelines of Arab Summit

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Arab leaders on Friday on the sidelines of the Arab League summit that convened in Jeddah, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Crown Prince meets with Tunisian President Kais Saeid. (SPA)
The Crown Prince meets with Tunisian President Kais Saeid. (SPA)
Advertisement

The Crown Prince met separately with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mahmud, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Tunisian President Kais Saeid.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The discussions addressed bilateral ties and other issues including joint Arab action.

The Crown Prince meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Jeddah. (SPA)
The Crown Prince meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Jeddah. (SPA)


The Crown Prince meets with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mahmud in Jeddah. (SPA)
The Crown Prince meets with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mahmud in Jeddah. (SPA)


The Arab League held its 32nd summit on Friday in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah. It concluded with adopting the Jeddah Declaration, reaffirming the need for unity to achieve security and stability.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in Jeddah

Syria’s Assad hails Arab Summit as ‘historic opportunity’ to address region’s crises

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets Syria’s al-Assad in Jeddah

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size