Wife of Saudi Crown Prince to launch science and technology learning center in Riyadh

A new science and technology learning center will open in Riyadh in 2025 with Princess Sara bint Mashhour, wife of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, as its patron, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

Ilmi will be located in Mohammed bin Salman City and will span more than 27,000 square meters.

“Ilmi will be a beacon of creativity, learning, and accessibility,” Princess Sara said, as reported by SPA.

“It will offer all Saudi Arabia’s young and lifelong learners the ability to realize their full potential, further drive advances in the Kingdom, and help shape the future.”

“Together, I hope that we will all create ilmi, and inspire and support our next generation.”

Meaning ‘my knowledge’ in Arabic, is a non-government initiative supported by the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation Misk.

The center will offer education in Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STREAM).

A series of pop-up learning experiences will launch across the Kingdom this summer, aiming to get people of all ages engaged in the topic before the center opens.

When the center opens, it will feature permanent exhibitions focused on space, different ecosystems, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Ilmi is also due to host a variety of installations, events, talks, performances, and learning partner programs designed to build a new community around STREAM in Saudi Arabia.

An integrated digital platform will also be launched intending to support the education offered by the center.

The online offering will feature a series of gamified challenges to engage young people and support their learning.

