MBC eager to hear from Saudi DJs for new English-language radio station

MBC is looking to build a community of local DJs in Saudi Arabia for its new English-language radio station Loud FM, the station manager told Al Arabiya English.

MBC Loud FM has been on the airwaves for just over a week now, and its current schedule includes a morning show with two Riyadh-based DJs, a syndicated Ryan Seacrest show and pre-recorded mixes from international and local DJs.

As time goes on, the station will feature more and more local DJs, and the people behind its programming are eager to foster Saudi talent.

Station Manager Tarek Majdalani told Al Arabiya English that any aspiring local DJs must be willing to produce new content weekly, as the station will not recycle old shows.

“The goal is to have a community of local DJs,” he said. “Now committing to a weekly radio show as a DJ is no easy task, so that has been mainly the reason why we focused on the internationals, because they kind of have their shows running and you can just reliably have fresh episodes.”

“We don’t want to replay old episodes and do things like that. We want to really provide something of value to our listeners,” he added.

Still in its early stages, MBC’s newest station is planning an expansion in September with the back-to-school boom in listenership, but executives are keeping tight-lipped about the details for now.

The broadcasting group, of which Al Arabiya is a part, launched Loud FM as part of a drive to appeal to Saudi Arabia’s young demographic.

It went live on Sunday, May 15, and guests celebrated an official launch event on Monday night in Riyadh.

DJs interested in producing a new show every week can contact station manager Tarek Majdalani by email: [email protected]

