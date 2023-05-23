One of Saudi Arabia’s first English radio stations celebrates official launch

Guests celebrated the official launch of one of Saudi Arabia’s first English-language radio stations at an event in Riyadh on Monday evening.

The MBC Loud launch at Boulevard Riyadh was a spectacle of pyrotechnics, live music, and dancers, and was attended by a host of celebrities and influencers.

“It’s young, it’s vibrant, it’s exciting, it’s active, and I think it’s a chance for people to hear that fresh look on life in Saudi,” MBC CEO Sam Barnett told Al Arabiya English at the event.

Al Arabiya parent company MBC’s launch of the station signifies a renewed effort to appeal to the large demographic of young people in the Kingdom as well as its growing expatriate population.

“We’ve got lots of young Saudis speaking English. We’ve also got lots of expats coming in who are all working in new jobs and new sectors with new colleagues, and this is our take on life for the new phase of Saudi,” Barnett explained.

It is not the first English language station to hit the airwaves in the country. Saudi Aramco launched its own stations in 1957 in the Eastern Region, including an English language offering.

But Loud FM is the first of its kind: A contemporary music station whose reach covers the entire breadth of the Kingdom.

Listeners can tune in to Riyadh-based DJs Jay R and Danah during the morning slot from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. every weekday on 99 FM.

“Morning person” Danah told Al Arabiya English that she was “truly happy” to be part of the new station.

The Riyadh local who only recently graduated from high school described her new career move as a “dream come true.”

As for her co-host Jay R, who recently relocated from the United Arab Emirates to take up the station’s first morning slot, Danah says they became “best friends” right off the bat.

“We hadn’t known each other before, but honestly, it seems like we’ve known each other for years now,” she said.

American Jay R has worked in radio in the US and Malaysia as well as Radio One in the UAE.

“KSA is the best ever… I’m glad to be a part of history,” Jay R said, expressing his excitement about living in the Kingdom as it accelerates its development under the Vision 2030.

As well as Jay R and Danah in the mornings, MBC Loud FM will feature a syndicated Ryan Seacrest show in the afternoons and a pre-recorded setlist from local and international DJs in the evenings and at weekends.

Saudi-based DJs who are committed to creating a new setlist every week for MBC Loud FM can contact station manager Tarek Majdalani on [email protected]

