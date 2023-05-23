Saudi national executed for joining military camp in ‘hostile’ country

A Saudi national in the Eastern Province was executed on Tuesday for communicating with a “hostile country” and joining a military camp there, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Ahmad bin Ali Bin Maatouq al-Badr received the death penalty for illegally departing the Kingdom and joining a military training camp in a “hostile” country.

Advertisement

He was also found guilty of smuggling a weapon to carry out a “terrorist attack” in the Kingdom.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Badr was found guilty by a court and a royal order was issued to carry out the death sentence.

On Monday, three Saudis were executed in the Eastern Province for joining a military camp outside the Kingdom to serve a “terrorist organization.”

They were identified as Hassan bin Issa bin Ahmad al-Mahanna, Haidar bin Hassan bin Abdullah Moways and Mohammed bin Ibrahim bin Jaafar bin Amoways.

Al-Mahanna and Moways purchased a boat to help people wanted on security charges flee the Kingdom, according to SPA.

Both helped a number of wanted men escape. They were also found guilty of possessing weapons and ammunition that were intended to “tamper with security.”

In addition to joining the military camp outside the Kingdom, Amoways was also found guilty of receiving money in exchange of aiding men wanted on security charges flee the country via the sea.



Read more:

UAE arrests drug dealers in Sharjah who used delivery riders to promote narcotics

Saudi man executed for forming terrorist group to carry out attacks within Kingdom

Saudi man executed in Eastern Province for murdering ex-wife