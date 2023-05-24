First court hearing in murder of Saudi student in US to be held

The first court hearing in the murder of Saudi student Al-Walid al-Gharibi will be held on Wednesday in the US state of Pennsylvania, according to Al Arabiya.

Al-Gharibi, 25, was reportedly stabbed to death in his apartment building by a 19-year-old woman, identified as Nicole Marie Rodgers, in January.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Police arrested Rodgers and charged her with premeditated murder, theft, and several other charges shortly after the crime occurred.

According to media reports, Rodgers had asked al-Gharibi to help her move some items in her apartment because she could not carry them herself.

When he went to her residence, she reportedly attacked him and left his body in her bathroom.

A neighbor who allegedly heard the attack entered her residence and found al-Gharibi lying in a pool of blood.

A previous court hearing that was scheduled to be held earlier this year was postponed, according to al-Gharibi’s father.

A Philadelphia court had rejected releasing Rodgers on bail and requested that she remains in detention until a trial is held.

Read more:

Saudi man missing in Ohio found drowned in lake: Family

Father receives graduation certificate for Saudi student killed in US stabbing

Former California college student arrested over multiple stabbings