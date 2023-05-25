Bus overturns in Saudi Arabia’s Qassim killing one student, injuring 24 others

One university student has been killed and 24 others injured in a traffic accident in Saudi Arabia’s Qassim region, Qassim University said on Wednesday.

A bus transporting female students from the city of Buraydah to the university overturned due to a traffic accident involving a car on Wednesday around 7 a.m.

Advertisement

One student was killed and 24 others were transported to hospital after suffering minor to moderate injuries, the university said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It added that 22 students have been discharged while two remained under medical observation.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased… and wish the other injured students a speedy recovery,” the university said.

It also said that it was following up on the accident with the relevant authorities.



Read more:

First court hearing in murder of Saudi student in US held