جانب من حادث الحافلة
One university student was killed in a traffic accident in Saudi Arabia’s Qassim. (Screengrab)

Bus overturns in Saudi Arabia’s Qassim killing one student, injuring 24 others

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
One university student has been killed and 24 others injured in a traffic accident in Saudi Arabia’s Qassim region, Qassim University said on Wednesday.

A bus transporting female students from the city of Buraydah to the university overturned due to a traffic accident involving a car on Wednesday around 7 a.m.

One student was killed and 24 others were transported to hospital after suffering minor to moderate injuries, the university said.

It added that 22 students have been discharged while two remained under medical observation.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased… and wish the other injured students a speedy recovery,” the university said.

It also said that it was following up on the accident with the relevant authorities.

