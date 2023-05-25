Saudi Arabia’s health minister discusses cooperation with Syrian counterpart

Saudi Arabia and Syria discussed on Wednesday means of cooperation in the health sector, reflecting on the recent rapprochement between the two countries.



Talks of cooperation in the various aspects of the health sector came during a meeting between the Saudi and Syrian health ministers, Fahad al-Jalajel and Hassan al-Ghobash, on the sidelines of the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA) at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



Al-Jalajel reportedly welcomed Syria’s return to the Council of Arab Ministers for Health after it was readmitted to the Arab League and that was culminated in Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s attendance at last week’s Arab League summit in Jeddah, according to the press agency.



“The two sides discussed aspects of health cooperation in the aftermath of the earthquake in Syria, which claimed thousands of lives,” SPA reported, referring to the deadly earthquake that stuck Turkey and Syria on February 6.



SPA also reported on Thursday that the Saudi health minister met with his Iranian counterpart Bahram Einollahi on the sidelines of the UN event.



The meeting also follows an improvement in ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran after both announced in March that they had reached an agreement, brokered by China, to reestablish diplomatic relations after years of no formal ties.



“During the meeting, they exchanged cordial conversations and discussed the health situation in both countries and [means] to develop joint health work,” the report said, adding that the meeting concluded with an agreement to form technical teams from both sides to discuss areas of cooperation in the health sector.



