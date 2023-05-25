Saudi student drowns to death in US state of Montana

Saudi student Atheer al-Khalban drowned to death after falling into a river at Glacier National Park in the US state of Montana on Monday.

The 28-year-old student was studying in the US state of Kansas for a PhD in English language, Al Arabiya reported, citing her cousin Abdullah.

“The family was devastated when it heard Atheer fell in a river in the US. It was so painful to hear that while they were waiting for her return from the US with a PhD,” Abdullah told Al Arabiya.

Abdullah said that al-Khalban hadn’t visited her family in the Kingdom for more than a year because she was busy with her studies, adding that she had gone to the US with her brother.

He also said that al-Khalban fell into the river during a trip to Montana with her friends.

“It’s a great loss. We are [devastated] by her death, and we are waiting for the results of the investigation to know the circumstances of her death,” Abdullah added.

US media reports had said that a woman fell off a rugged overhang into Avalanche Creek and was swept into a river on Monday afternoon.

According to People magazine, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

