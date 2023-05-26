Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle 460,000 captagon pills

Saudi authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 460,000 captagon pills into the Kingdom through Duba port, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) seized the tablets that were concealed inside machinery.

Two people who were supposed to receive the shipment have been arrested.

Saudi Arabia regularly announces seizures of captagon.



The drug is known to come from Syria and transits through Lebanon in cargo such as fruit and vegetables.

The vast majority of captagon, which derives its name from a once legal drug against narcolepsy, is produced in Syria and Lebanon.

Earlier in May, Saudi authorities seized 8,280,078 captagon pills hidden in a shipment of coffee creamers and arrested five people involved in the crime.



