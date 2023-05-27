Saudi Arabia condemns attacking home of Jordan’s envoy in Sudan

Saudi Arabia has condemned attacking the home of Jordan’s envoy in Sudan and reaffirmed its rejection of all forms of violence against diplomatic missions, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The Kingdom also renewed its call for adherence to the short-term ceasefire which warring parties agreed to earlier in May.

Jordan’s foreign ministry said on Friday that the home of its envoy in Khartoum was attacked and vandalized, adding that the ambassador was unharmed as he was in Port Sudan.

Fighting in Sudan erupted on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF.

Last week, the warring parties agreed to a seven-day truce that began at 9:45 p.m. (1945 GMT) on Monday, aimed to allow for the delivery of aid.

The ceasefire deal, reached in talks in Jeddah, has raised hopes of a pause in a war that has driven nearly 1.1 million people from their homes, including more than 250,000 who have fled to neighboring countries, threatening to destabilize a volatile region.



