Saudi technical team arrives in Syria to discuss reopening of embassy

A Saudi technical team arrived in Syria on Saturday to discuss the reopening of the Kingdom’s embassy, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The delegation headed by Ghazi bin Rafea al-Anzi, a ministry of foreign affairs’ official, met with Syria’s Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sousan at the headquarters of the foreign affairs ministry in the capital Damascus, the report added.

During the meeting, al-Anzi thanked Sousan for the warm welcome and for facilitating the arrival procedure.

Meanwhile, Sousan said the ministry was fully ready to offer all the support needed to facilitate the team’s task.

Last month, Saudi Arabia and Syria agreed to resume diplomatic ties.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s Damascus on April 18. His visit came days after Syria’s FM Faisal Mekdad visited the Kingdom.

On May 9, Saudi Arabia said that it will allow its diplomats to resume work in Damascus, more than a decade after withdrawing them over the Syrian civil war.

Syria was reinstated in the Arab League after a 12-year suspension in May.

Al-Assad attended the League’s 32nd summit in Jeddah last week where he hailed the meeting as a “historic opportunity” to address crises across the region.



